Brett’s First Cut: Dems Escalate Anti-Trump Offensive

Federal Workers still taking orders from Obama Team
Less than two weeks into Trump’s administration, federal workers are in regular consultation with recently departed Obama-era political appointees about what they can do to push back against the new president’s initiatives. Some federal employees have set up social media accounts to anonymously leak word of changes that Trump appointees are trying to make.
Dems Escalate Anti-Trump Offensive
Democrats aren't just venting. Their actions, taken together, have a number of strategic intentions. The first is to distract, and do whatever damage it can, to the Trump administration as it tries to get on its feet. Second is to constrain the White House and create a sense among voters and potential Trump supporters that enacting the president's agenda will come at an enormous cost in peace and public safety. On Tuesday night, for example, news broke that Trump will not visit Harley Davidson headquarters in Milwaukee Thursday, as planned, because the company feared protests.
CNN Laments: The WH Won’t Give Us Guests
A CNN reporter, speaking on background, was more blunt: The White House is trying to punish the network and force down its ratings.“They’re trying to cull CNN from the herd,” the reporter said.
Amherst Student Expelled for Sexual Misconduct Can’t Defend Himself—It Would ‘Impose Psychological Trauma’ on Accuser
Protesters Post Internal WH Phone Numbers
Democrats Sent a Spy into the GOP Retreat Last Week
“We are working closely with Capitol Police to ascertain the identity of the woman in question,” he added. “In the meantime, we have already initiated efforts to develop new security protocols in order to better protect the internal nature of these meetings moving forward.” The email did not indicate whether the woman who was ejected was the person who made the recordings. Strand declined to comment further, citing a “very active police investigation.”
With a decade-long history of yielding to Islamic demands and recent, more alarming submissions, San Diego city schools appear to be ground zero for Islamic indoctrination within American public schools.More >>
"Late Show" host Stephen Colbert is facing backlash for a joke he made about President Donald Trump on Monday night that many are calling “homophobic.”More >>
The latest figures for Trump include 31% who Strongly Approve of the way Trump is performing and 40% who Strongly Disapprove. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of -9.More >>
Seven adults were shot, one woman fatally, when a gunman who witnesses said never left his poolside chair opened fire on a birthday party at a University City apartment complex Sunday.More >>
"I loved my previous life,” he said of his time as a billionaire business mogul pre-White House. “I had so many things going. This is more work than in my previous life. I thought it would be easier."More >>
"U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to allow national monument designations to be rescinded or reduce the size of sites as the administration pushes to open up more federal land to drilling, mining and other development."More >>
"The United Nations has contacted the Trump administration as part of an investigation into whether repealing the Affordable Care Act without an adequate substitute for the millions who would lose health coverage would be a violation of several international conventions that bind the United States. It turns out that the notion that “health care is a right” is more than just a Democratic talking point."More >>
"A cruise missile submarine has been deployed to the Korean peninsula to join the armada of U.S. forces already staked out in the region, according to a U.S. Naval Forces Korea statement issued late Monday."More >>
“San Diego Unified illegally withheld emails from the public regarding former school board trustee Marne Foster. Last year, Voice of San Diego published a series of stories that led to a criminal conviction and ultimately unseated Foster. But some of the facts involved in the case never saw the light of day. So, Voice of San Diego sued for the emails – and won.”More >>
"Ex-President Barack Obama to hold first public event since leaving office, in Chicago on Monday."More >>
