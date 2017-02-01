Brett’s First Cut: Dems Escalate Anti-Trump Offensive

Federal Workers still taking orders from Obama Team

Less than two weeks into Trump’s administration, federal workers are in regular consultation with recently departed Obama-era political appointees about what they can do to push back against the new president’s initiatives. Some federal employees have set up social media accounts to anonymously leak word of changes that Trump appointees are trying to make.

RELATED COVERAGE:





Dems Escalate Anti-Trump Offensive

Democrats aren't just venting. Their actions, taken together, have a number of strategic intentions. The first is to distract, and do whatever damage it can, to the Trump administration as it tries to get on its feet. Second is to constrain the White House and create a sense among voters and potential Trump supporters that enacting the president's agenda will come at an enormous cost in peace and public safety. On Tuesday night, for example, news broke that Trump will not visit Harley Davidson headquarters in Milwaukee Thursday, as planned, because the company feared protests.

RELATED COVERAGE:





CNN Laments: The WH Won’t Give Us Guests

A CNN reporter, speaking on background, was more blunt: The White House is trying to punish the network and force down its ratings.“They’re trying to cull CNN from the herd,” the reporter said.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Amherst Student Expelled for Sexual Misconduct Can’t Defend Himself—It Would ‘Impose Psychological Trauma’ on Accuser

RELATED COVERAGE:





Protesters Post Internal WH Phone Numbers

RELATED COVERAGE:





Democrats Sent a Spy into the GOP Retreat Last Week

“We are working closely with Capitol Police to ascertain the identity of the woman in question,” he added. “In the meantime, we have already initiated efforts to develop new security protocols in order to better protect the internal nature of these meetings moving forward.” The email did not indicate whether the woman who was ejected was the person who made the recordings. Strand declined to comment further, citing a “very active police investigation.”

RELATED COVERAGE:







-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 2PM - 6PM on AM 760 KFMB!