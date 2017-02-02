Brett's First Cut: EPA Employees Using Terror Tools to Talk

It’s the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for February 2nd 2017
Here’s what we are watching.
Riots at Berkeley over Milo
EPA Employees Using Terror Tools to Talk
At the EPA, a small group of career employees — numbering less than a dozen so far — are using an encrypted messaging app to discuss what to do if Trump’s political appointees undermine their agency’s mission to protect public health and the environment, flout the law, or delete valuable scientific data that the agency has been collecting for years, sources told POLITICO. Fearing for their jobs, the employees began communicating incognito using the app Signal shortly after Trump’s inauguration. Signal, like WhatsApp and other mobile phone software, encrypts all communications, making it more difficult for hackers to gain access to them.
FLASHBACK: ISIS Uses What’s App to Sell Sex Slaves
Obama Peace Partners in Iran Threaten US
This is not the first time that an inexperienced person has threatened Iran ... the American government will understand that threatening Iran is useless," Ali Akbar Velayati said, without identifying any U.S. official specifically in his comments."Iran does not need permission from any country to defend itself," he was quoted as saying by the semi-official Fars news agency. Khamenei is the country's most powerful figure.
https://ca.news.yahoo.com/top-khamenei-ally-says-useless-u-threaten-iran-112949295.html
IRAN Tested Nuclear Capable Missile
-Brett Winterble
Brett Winterble sat down with SanDiegoRadio.org for a conversation about his show on AM 760 KFMB: The Brett Winterble Show. He also compared current day radio to the past, how exciting he views his job and Brett also weighed in on his favorite movie.More >>
With a decade-long history of yielding to Islamic demands and recent, more alarming submissions, San Diego city schools appear to be ground zero for Islamic indoctrination within American public schools.More >>
"Late Show" host Stephen Colbert is facing backlash for a joke he made about President Donald Trump on Monday night that many are calling “homophobic.”More >>
The latest figures for Trump include 31% who Strongly Approve of the way Trump is performing and 40% who Strongly Disapprove. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of -9.More >>
Seven adults were shot, one woman fatally, when a gunman who witnesses said never left his poolside chair opened fire on a birthday party at a University City apartment complex Sunday.More >>
"I loved my previous life,” he said of his time as a billionaire business mogul pre-White House. “I had so many things going. This is more work than in my previous life. I thought it would be easier."More >>
"U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to allow national monument designations to be rescinded or reduce the size of sites as the administration pushes to open up more federal land to drilling, mining and other development."More >>
"The United Nations has contacted the Trump administration as part of an investigation into whether repealing the Affordable Care Act without an adequate substitute for the millions who would lose health coverage would be a violation of several international conventions that bind the United States. It turns out that the notion that “health care is a right” is more than just a Democratic talking point."More >>
"A cruise missile submarine has been deployed to the Korean peninsula to join the armada of U.S. forces already staked out in the region, according to a U.S. Naval Forces Korea statement issued late Monday."More >>
“San Diego Unified illegally withheld emails from the public regarding former school board trustee Marne Foster. Last year, Voice of San Diego published a series of stories that led to a criminal conviction and ultimately unseated Foster. But some of the facts involved in the case never saw the light of day. So, Voice of San Diego sued for the emails – and won.”More >>
