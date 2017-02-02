Brett's First Cut: EPA Employees Using Terror Tools to Talk

It’s the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for February 2nd 2017

Here’s what we are watching.





Riots at Berkeley over Milo

RELATED COVERAGE:





EPA Employees Using Terror Tools to Talk

At the EPA, a small group of career employees — numbering less than a dozen so far — are using an encrypted messaging app to discuss what to do if Trump’s political appointees undermine their agency’s mission to protect public health and the environment, flout the law, or delete valuable scientific data that the agency has been collecting for years, sources told POLITICO. Fearing for their jobs, the employees began communicating incognito using the app Signal shortly after Trump’s inauguration. Signal, like WhatsApp and other mobile phone software, encrypts all communications, making it more difficult for hackers to gain access to them.

RELATED COVERAGE:





FLASHBACK: ISIS Uses What’s App to Sell Sex Slaves

RELATED COVERAGE:





Obama Peace Partners in Iran Threaten US

This is not the first time that an inexperienced person has threatened Iran ... the American government will understand that threatening Iran is useless," Ali Akbar Velayati said, without identifying any U.S. official specifically in his comments."Iran does not need permission from any country to defend itself," he was quoted as saying by the semi-official Fars news agency. Khamenei is the country's most powerful figure.

RELATED COVERAGE:

https://ca.news.yahoo.com/top-khamenei-ally-says-useless-u-threaten-iran-112949295.html





IRAN Tested Nuclear Capable Missile

RELATED COVERAGE:







-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 2PM - 6PM on AM 760 KFMB!