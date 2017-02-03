Brett’s First Cut: Trump Killing Dodd-Frank Rules

It’s the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show For February 3rd 2017
Here Are the Big Stories We Are Watching
12K Liberals Have Called for Trump Assassination on Twitter
A Kentucky woman who tweeted, "If someone was cruel enough to assassinate MLK, maybe someone will be kind enough to assassinate Trump," is currently being investigated by the Secret Service, according to the Associated Press. An Ohio man tweeted several messages about killing Trump on election night, according to NBC News. The Secret Service questioned him the next day and he was charged with making threats to the then president-elect.
Machete Wielding Jihadist Shot at Louvre
A man has been shot and injured outside the Louvre museum in Paris after attempting a knife attack on soldiers patrolling the area. One soldier was slightly injured in the incident, which was described by the French prime minister, Bernard Cazeneuve, as “terrorist in nature”.
Trump Killing Dodd-Frank Rules
President Donald Trump will order a sweeping review of the Dodd-Frank Act rules enacted in response to the 2008 financial crisis, a White House official said, signing an executive action Friday designed to significantly scale back the regulatory system put in place in 2010. Trump also will halt another of former President Barack Obama’s regulations, hated by the financial industry, that requires advisers on retirement accounts to work in the best interests of their clients. Trump’s order will give the new administration time to review the change, known as the fiduciary rule.
Dems Lyin on 60 Votes for SCOTUS
US Preparing New Sanctions on IRAN Missiles
http://hosted.ap.org/dynamic/stories/U/US_TRUMP_IRAN_SANCTIONS?SITE=AP&SECTION=HOME&TEMPLATE=DEFAULT&CTIME=2017-02-03-07-55-50
Trump to ISRAEL – Quit Announcing New Settlements
Trump plans to bring up the peace process in his meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House scheduled for February 15. Trump looks forward to those discussions, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said in response to this report."The American desire for peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians has remained unchanged for 50 years," Spicer said. "While we don’t believe the existence of settlements is an impediment to peace, the construction of new settlements or the expansion of existing settlements beyond their current borders may not be helpful in achieving that goal."
Brett Winterble sat down with SanDiegoRadio.org for a conversation about his show on AM 760 KFMB: The Brett Winterble Show. He also compared current day radio to the past, how exciting he views his job and Brett also weighed in on his favorite movie.More >>
With a decade-long history of yielding to Islamic demands and recent, more alarming submissions, San Diego city schools appear to be ground zero for Islamic indoctrination within American public schools.More >>
"Late Show" host Stephen Colbert is facing backlash for a joke he made about President Donald Trump on Monday night that many are calling “homophobic.”More >>
The latest figures for Trump include 31% who Strongly Approve of the way Trump is performing and 40% who Strongly Disapprove. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of -9.More >>
Seven adults were shot, one woman fatally, when a gunman who witnesses said never left his poolside chair opened fire on a birthday party at a University City apartment complex Sunday.More >>
"I loved my previous life,” he said of his time as a billionaire business mogul pre-White House. “I had so many things going. This is more work than in my previous life. I thought it would be easier."More >>
"U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to allow national monument designations to be rescinded or reduce the size of sites as the administration pushes to open up more federal land to drilling, mining and other development."More >>
"The United Nations has contacted the Trump administration as part of an investigation into whether repealing the Affordable Care Act without an adequate substitute for the millions who would lose health coverage would be a violation of several international conventions that bind the United States. It turns out that the notion that “health care is a right” is more than just a Democratic talking point."More >>
"A cruise missile submarine has been deployed to the Korean peninsula to join the armada of U.S. forces already staked out in the region, according to a U.S. Naval Forces Korea statement issued late Monday."More >>
“San Diego Unified illegally withheld emails from the public regarding former school board trustee Marne Foster. Last year, Voice of San Diego published a series of stories that led to a criminal conviction and ultimately unseated Foster. But some of the facts involved in the case never saw the light of day. So, Voice of San Diego sued for the emails – and won.”More >>
