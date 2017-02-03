Brett’s First Cut: Trump Killing Dodd-Frank Rules

It’s the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show For February 3rd 2017

Here Are the Big Stories We Are Watching





12K Liberals Have Called for Trump Assassination on Twitter

A Kentucky woman who tweeted, "If someone was cruel enough to assassinate MLK, maybe someone will be kind enough to assassinate Trump," is currently being investigated by the Secret Service, according to the Associated Press. An Ohio man tweeted several messages about killing Trump on election night, according to NBC News. The Secret Service questioned him the next day and he was charged with making threats to the then president-elect.

Machete Wielding Jihadist Shot at Louvre

A man has been shot and injured outside the Louvre museum in Paris after attempting a knife attack on soldiers patrolling the area. One soldier was slightly injured in the incident, which was described by the French prime minister, Bernard Cazeneuve, as “terrorist in nature”.

Trump Killing Dodd-Frank Rules

President Donald Trump will order a sweeping review of the Dodd-Frank Act rules enacted in response to the 2008 financial crisis, a White House official said, signing an executive action Friday designed to significantly scale back the regulatory system put in place in 2010. Trump also will halt another of former President Barack Obama’s regulations, hated by the financial industry, that requires advisers on retirement accounts to work in the best interests of their clients. Trump’s order will give the new administration time to review the change, known as the fiduciary rule.

Dems Lyin on 60 Votes for SCOTUS

US Preparing New Sanctions on IRAN Missiles

Trump to ISRAEL – Quit Announcing New Settlements

Trump plans to bring up the peace process in his meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House scheduled for February 15. Trump looks forward to those discussions, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said in response to this report."The American desire for peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians has remained unchanged for 50 years," Spicer said. "While we don’t believe the existence of settlements is an impediment to peace, the construction of new settlements or the expansion of existing settlements beyond their current borders may not be helpful in achieving that goal."

-Brett Winterble

