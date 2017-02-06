Trump defends Putin, says U.S. has killers too

President Trump, in a Fox News interview, was asked about his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, "There are a lot of killers. You think our country's so innocent?" Other topics on Crosstalk include San Diego and Tijuana mayors' meeting. What was it ultimately about for Mayor Faulconer? Brett and Mike give their biggest takeaway from Super Bowl LI.

