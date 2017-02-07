Brett's First Cut: San Diego only ranks 22nd in Best Places to Live in America

It’s the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for February 7th, 2017-- Here are the stories we are watching:
Thanks to High Housing Costs—SD only Ranks 22nd in Best Places to Live in America
Someone Tell Bannon—the Economic Message has been Forgotten
In this place that astonished America when it helped hand Trump the White House, many of those who chose him greeted the frenetic opening acts of his presidency with a shrug. Immigration is not their top concern, and so they watched with some trepidation as Trump signed orders to build a wall on the Mexican border and bar immigrants from seven Muslim countries, sowing chaos around the world.They are still watching and they are waiting, their hopes pinned on his promised economic renaissance.
Obamacare Repeal Stalls
“The political uncertainty surrounding repeal is growing,” said Dan Holler, a spokesman for Heritage Action for America, the advocacy arm of the conservative Heritage Foundation. “If the House has not passed a repeal bill and sent it to the Senate by mid-March,” Mr. Holler added, “that would be serious cause for concern.”
Liberals Being Trained at College to Beat Up Republicans
The “Knights for Socialism” group at the University of Central Florida (UCF) held a workshop Sunday to teach left-wing students how to “BASH THE FASH” with a “Leftist Fight Club” open to everyone but Republicans.“In response to the record number of hate crimes against Latinxs, Immigrants, Muslims, Women, the LGBTQIA+ community, Jews, African Americans and other minorities since the rise of Donald Trump and other Alt-Right Neo-Nazis, Knights for Socialism has decided to host a series of self-defense clinics for anyone that wants to learn how to BASH THE FASH,” asserts the Facebook event page for “Leftist Fight Club: The Rumbles at Lake Claire.”
Record Holder for Urban Murder Crimes—Rahm Tells DEMS to Chillax
Mayor Rahm Emanuel has warned Democrats they need to "take a chill pill" and realize that they are not going to take back national power anytime soon.
"It ain't gonna happen in 2018," Emanuel said Monday at Stanford's Graduate School of Business in California. "Take a chill pill, man. You gotta be in this for the long haul."
"The U.S. government had a $182 billion budget surplus in April, confounding market expectations for a deficit, according to Treasury Department data released on Wednesday."More >>
"The startling development comes as Comey was leading a counterintelligence investigation to determine whether associates of Trump may have coordinated with Russia to interfere with the U.S. presidential election last year."More >>
"Illegal immigration across the southwest border dropped yet again in April, with the number of illegal immigrant children fallen below 1,000 for the first time in recent records, Homeland Security announced Tuesday. The numbers are part of a stunning drop since the beginning of the Trump administration."More >>
"President Donald Trump issued a Monday morning tweet regarding his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, slamming the media and emphasizing that it was the administration of former President Barack Obama that originally gave the former general security clearance."More >>
Brett Winterble sat down with SanDiegoRadio.org for a conversation about his show on AM 760 KFMB: The Brett Winterble Show. He also compared current day radio to the past, how exciting he views his job and Brett also weighed in on his favorite movie.More >>
With a decade-long history of yielding to Islamic demands and recent, more alarming submissions, San Diego city schools appear to be ground zero for Islamic indoctrination within American public schools.More >>
"Late Show" host Stephen Colbert is facing backlash for a joke he made about President Donald Trump on Monday night that many are calling “homophobic.”More >>
The latest figures for Trump include 31% who Strongly Approve of the way Trump is performing and 40% who Strongly Disapprove. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of -9.More >>
Seven adults were shot, one woman fatally, when a gunman who witnesses said never left his poolside chair opened fire on a birthday party at a University City apartment complex Sunday.More >>
"I loved my previous life,” he said of his time as a billionaire business mogul pre-White House. “I had so many things going. This is more work than in my previous life. I thought it would be easier."More >>
