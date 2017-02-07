Brett's First Cut: San Diego only ranks 22nd in Best Places to Live in America

It’s the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for February 7th, 2017-- Here are the stories we are watching:





Thanks to High Housing Costs—SD only Ranks 22nd in Best Places to Live in America

Someone Tell Bannon—the Economic Message has been Forgotten

In this place that astonished America when it helped hand Trump the White House, many of those who chose him greeted the frenetic opening acts of his presidency with a shrug. Immigration is not their top concern, and so they watched with some trepidation as Trump signed orders to build a wall on the Mexican border and bar immigrants from seven Muslim countries, sowing chaos around the world.They are still watching and they are waiting, their hopes pinned on his promised economic renaissance.

http://hosted.ap.org/dynamic/stories/U/US_TRUMPS_AMERICA_TRUMP_COUNTRY_ABRIDGED?SITE=AP&SECTION=HOME&TEMPLATE=DEFAULT&CTIME=2017-02-07-00-20-09





Obamacare Repeal Stalls

“The political uncertainty surrounding repeal is growing,” said Dan Holler, a spokesman for Heritage Action for America, the advocacy arm of the conservative Heritage Foundation. “If the House has not passed a repeal bill and sent it to the Senate by mid-March,” Mr. Holler added, “that would be serious cause for concern.”

Liberals Being Trained at College to Beat Up Republicans

The “Knights for Socialism” group at the University of Central Florida (UCF) held a workshop Sunday to teach left-wing students how to “BASH THE FASH” with a “Leftist Fight Club” open to everyone but Republicans.“In response to the record number of hate crimes against Latinxs, Immigrants, Muslims, Women, the LGBTQIA+ community, Jews, African Americans and other minorities since the rise of Donald Trump and other Alt-Right Neo-Nazis, Knights for Socialism has decided to host a series of self-defense clinics for anyone that wants to learn how to BASH THE FASH,” asserts the Facebook event page for “Leftist Fight Club: The Rumbles at Lake Claire.”

Record Holder for Urban Murder Crimes—Rahm Tells DEMS to Chillax

Mayor Rahm Emanuel has warned Democrats they need to "take a chill pill" and realize that they are not going to take back national power anytime soon.

"It ain't gonna happen in 2018," Emanuel said Monday at Stanford's Graduate School of Business in California. "Take a chill pill, man. You gotta be in this for the long haul."

