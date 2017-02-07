Brett hates Betsy Devos - San Diego, California Talk Radio Station - AM 760 KFMB

Crosstalk

Brett hates Betsy Devos

Posted: Updated:

Why does AM 760's Brett Winterble hate Betsy Devos, the next U.S. Secretary of Education? Trump says the media has not been covering terrorist attacks. What does Brett and Mike have to say about it? Also, in this edition of AM 760's Crosstalk, Hillary Clinton delivered a speech at the MAKERS conference stating, "the future is female". Finally, will the Raiders end up in San Diego? Check out AM 760's Crosstalk weekdays at 1:50pm on-air and online!

