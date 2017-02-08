AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Brett's First Cut: Republicans face assaults at Townhalls

The Brett Winterble Show

Brett's First Cut: Republicans face assaults at Townhalls

Posted: Updated:

It's the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for February 8th, 2017-- here are the stories we are watching!



WH Weighs Terror Designation for Muslim Brotherhood- IS THERE A DEBATE?

RELATED COVERAGE:



DeVos Haters Vow to NEVER EVER Have Children

RELATED COVERAGE:



Psychotic Left: Republicans Face Assaults at Townhalls

“The message was: One, be careful for security purposes. Watch your back. And two, be receptive. Honor the First Amendment, engage, be friendly, be nice,” said Republican Study Committee Chairman Mark Walker (R-N.C.). “Because it is toxic out there right now. Even some of the guys who have been around here a lot longer than I have, have never seen it to this level.”

RELATED COVERAGE:



Warren Unhinged—impugns Sessions Character

RELATED COVERAGE:



Sessions on Track for Confirmation Today

RELATED COVERAGE:



Illegals Are Killing You

At least 121 killings within a four-year span were carried out by convicted immigrants who were not deported, according to a 2015 U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee document recently reviewed by el Nuevo Herald.Every year, federal immigration authorities release foreign nationals convicted of crimes — including murder — both because the U.S. Supreme Court has prohibited indefinite detention or because their countries refuse to take them back even after immigration judges have ordered deportation.

RELATED COVERAGE:



Teachers In UK Wearing Body Cams to Film Unruly Students

RELATED COVERAGE:




Don't forget to join me and Mike Slater for CROSSTALK at 1:50pm! 


-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 2PM - 6PM on AM 760 KFMB!

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.