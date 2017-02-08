Brett's First Cut: Republicans face assaults at Townhalls

It's the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for February 8th, 2017-- here are the stories we are watching!





WH Weighs Terror Designation for Muslim Brotherhood- IS THERE A DEBATE?

RELATED COVERAGE:





DeVos Haters Vow to NEVER EVER Have Children

RELATED COVERAGE:





Psychotic Left: Republicans Face Assaults at Townhalls

“The message was: One, be careful for security purposes. Watch your back. And two, be receptive. Honor the First Amendment, engage, be friendly, be nice,” said Republican Study Committee Chairman Mark Walker (R-N.C.). “Because it is toxic out there right now. Even some of the guys who have been around here a lot longer than I have, have never seen it to this level.”

RELATED COVERAGE:





Warren Unhinged—impugns Sessions Character

RELATED COVERAGE:





Sessions on Track for Confirmation Today

RELATED COVERAGE:





Illegals Are Killing You

At least 121 killings within a four-year span were carried out by convicted immigrants who were not deported, according to a 2015 U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee document recently reviewed by el Nuevo Herald.Every year, federal immigration authorities release foreign nationals convicted of crimes — including murder — both because the U.S. Supreme Court has prohibited indefinite detention or because their countries refuse to take them back even after immigration judges have ordered deportation.

RELATED COVERAGE:





Teachers In UK Wearing Body Cams to Film Unruly Students

RELATED COVERAGE:







Don't forget to join me and Mike Slater for CROSSTALK at 1:50pm!



-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 2PM - 6PM on AM 760 KFMB!