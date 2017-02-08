The immigration ban ruling and faulty internet connection

Today's Crosstalk Facebook Live starts off with a very important topic ... Brett's displeasure with his internet provider. Listen and watch 760 KFMB's Brett Winterble and Mike Slater talk about the Ninth Circuit Court's decision on Trump's immigration ban, the Ted Cruz and Bernie Sanders debate, Intel investing $1 billion in Arizona and what should happen to SANDAG after reports of high-ranking officials deliberately misleading the public about economic forecasts. Check out AM 760's Crosstalk weekdays at 1:50pm on-air and online!

Catch AM 760 Crosstalk LIVE every day by following AM 760's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/760kfmb.

Listen to Mike Slater on AM 760 weekdays from 10am to 2pm.

Listen to Brett Winterble on AM 760 weekdays from 2pm to 6pm.