Heard on A&G: Sam Harris to Bill Maher : "The left has allied itself with Islamists"

Thursday, February 9th, 2017

Sam Harris: Winning the War of Ideas | Real Time with Bill Maher

Liz Warren Asked If This Is About $, Says This Is About King's Letter
 

