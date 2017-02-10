Brett's First Cut: Liberals CANNOT Do Any Work-- Because They are THAT Mad

It’s the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show For February 10th, 2017—here are the stories we are watching.
Liberals CANNOT Do Any Work—Because They are THAT Mad
Now, a new survey commissioned by BetterWorks—a software company that helps workers with setting and tracking goals—finds that post-election, politics is continuing to take a toll on workplace productivity. The online survey included 500 nationally representative, full-time American workers, and found that 87 percent of them read political social-media posts during the day, and nearly 50 percent reported seeing a political conversation turning into an argument in the workplace. Twenty-nine percent of respondents say they’ve been less productive since the election.
Immigration Raids in LA
The panicked emails and phone calls began streaming in from community members at about 11 a.m. Thursday morning, inundating Los Angeles immigration lawyers with far more cases than usual. Immigrant advocate groups claim that more than 100 people had been taken into custody by federal immigration officials in Southern California Thursday, indicating a “coordinated sweep” in arrests and heightening fears that Donald Trump’s promise to crackdown on deportations had begun to take effect.
Mexican Citizen Sentenced to 8 Years in Prison for Voter Fraud
Protests over Immigration Raids
9th Circus Dangerous use of Political Statements to take out Trump
"The U.S. government had a $182 billion budget surplus in April, confounding market expectations for a deficit, according to Treasury Department data released on Wednesday."More >>
"The startling development comes as Comey was leading a counterintelligence investigation to determine whether associates of Trump may have coordinated with Russia to interfere with the U.S. presidential election last year."More >>
"Illegal immigration across the southwest border dropped yet again in April, with the number of illegal immigrant children fallen below 1,000 for the first time in recent records, Homeland Security announced Tuesday. The numbers are part of a stunning drop since the beginning of the Trump administration."More >>
"President Donald Trump issued a Monday morning tweet regarding his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, slamming the media and emphasizing that it was the administration of former President Barack Obama that originally gave the former general security clearance."More >>
Brett Winterble sat down with SanDiegoRadio.org for a conversation about his show on AM 760 KFMB: The Brett Winterble Show. He also compared current day radio to the past, how exciting he views his job and Brett also weighed in on his favorite movie.More >>
With a decade-long history of yielding to Islamic demands and recent, more alarming submissions, San Diego city schools appear to be ground zero for Islamic indoctrination within American public schools.More >>
"Late Show" host Stephen Colbert is facing backlash for a joke he made about President Donald Trump on Monday night that many are calling “homophobic.”More >>
The latest figures for Trump include 31% who Strongly Approve of the way Trump is performing and 40% who Strongly Disapprove. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of -9.More >>
Seven adults were shot, one woman fatally, when a gunman who witnesses said never left his poolside chair opened fire on a birthday party at a University City apartment complex Sunday.More >>
"I loved my previous life,” he said of his time as a billionaire business mogul pre-White House. “I had so many things going. This is more work than in my previous life. I thought it would be easier."More >>
