Brett's First Cut: Liberals CANNOT Do Any Work-- Because They are THAT Mad

It’s the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show For February 10th, 2017—here are the stories we are watching.





Liberals CANNOT Do Any Work—Because They are THAT Mad

Now, a new survey commissioned by BetterWorks—a software company that helps workers with setting and tracking goals—finds that post-election, politics is continuing to take a toll on workplace productivity. The online survey included 500 nationally representative, full-time American workers, and found that 87 percent of them read political social-media posts during the day, and nearly 50 percent reported seeing a political conversation turning into an argument in the workplace. Twenty-nine percent of respondents say they’ve been less productive since the election.

RELATED COVERAGE:







Immigration Raids in LA

The panicked emails and phone calls began streaming in from community members at about 11 a.m. Thursday morning, inundating Los Angeles immigration lawyers with far more cases than usual. Immigrant advocate groups claim that more than 100 people had been taken into custody by federal immigration officials in Southern California Thursday, indicating a “coordinated sweep” in arrests and heightening fears that Donald Trump’s promise to crackdown on deportations had begun to take effect.

RELATED COVERAGE:







Mexican Citizen Sentenced to 8 Years in Prison for Voter Fraud

RELATED COVERAGE:







Protests over Immigration Raids

RELATED COVERAGE:







9th Circus Dangerous use of Political Statements to take out Trump

RELATED COVERAGE:





-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 2PM - 6PM on AM 760 KFMB!