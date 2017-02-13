Brett’s First Cut: First Round of the White House Apprentice Firings?

It’s the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for February 13th, 2017— here’s what we are watching.







First Round of the White House Apprentice Firings? Priebus, Flynn on the Chopping Block?

RELATED COVERAGE:

https://www.axios.com/priebus-flynn-others-on-thin-ice-2258044334.html







The FEDS took in a lot of money – why won’t McConnell and Ryan Cut Those Taxes?

The U.S. Treasury hauled in a record of approximately $1,084,840,000,000 in tax revenues in the first four months of fiscal 2017 (Oct. 1, 2016 through Jan. 31, 2017), according to the Monthly Treasury Statement released today. That is up about $5,616,000,000 in constant 2016 dollars from the approximately $1,079,224,000,000 in constant 2016 dollars that the Treasury collected in the first four months of fiscal 2016.

RELATED COVERAGE:

http://www.cnsnews.com/news/article/terence-p-jeffrey/1084840000000-taxes-set-record-through-january-feds-still-run-deficit







Oroville Dam Warnings Ignored 12 Years Ago

Three environmental groups — the Friends of the River, the Sierra Club and the South Yuba Citizens League — filed a motion with the federal government on Oct. 17, 2005, as part of Oroville Dam’s relicensing process, urging federal officials to require that the dam’s emergency spillway be armored with concrete, rather than remain as an earthen hillside. FERC rejected that request, however, after the state Department of Water Resources, and the water agencies that would likely have had to pay the bill for the upgrades, said they were unnecessary.

RELATED COVERAGE:

http://www.mercurynews.com/2017/02/12/oroville-dam-feds-and-state-officials-ignored-warnings-12-years-ago/







Obama Directing a 40M Campaign Against Trump— in the Streets

He’s doing it through a network of leftist nonprofits led by Organizing for Action. Normally you’d expect an organization set up to support a politician and his agenda to close up shop after that candidate leaves office, but not Obama’s OFA. Rather, it’s gearing up for battle, with a growing war chest and more than 250 offices across the country.

RELATED COVERAGE:

http://nypost.com/2017/02/11/how-obama-is-scheming-to-sabotage-trumps-presidency/







Foreign Treasury Bond Holders Shy Away from US Market

RELATED COVERAGE:

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-02-12/america-s-biggest-creditors-dump-treasuries-in-warning-to-trump







Trump Press Shop Turns to Conservative Outlets

RELATED COVERAGE:

https://www.washingtonpost.com/lifestyle/style/newsmax-cbn-townhall--new-faces-and-a-new-feel-at-white-house-press-briefings/2017/02/10/30a4de48-eef0-11e6-9662-6eedf1627882_story.html?utm_term=.77973a681889

Don’t forget we do Crosstalk with Mike Slater at 1:50pm EVERYDAY on AM 760 KFMB!

-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 2PM - 6PM on AM 760 KFMB!