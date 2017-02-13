Who's James Corden?

On this edition of Crosstalk Facebook Live the guys dis CBS late night show host James Corden. Brett and Mike are early sleepers so they don't often catch up on the LATE LATE night show rounds ... at least that's what they're telling the boss if he happens to see this Crosstalk segment (CBS 8 is our sister station which shows the Late Late Show with James Corden). Brett and Mike also weigh in on who is to blame for the potential Oroville Dam flood disaster, give a quick primer on why national security advisor Michael Flynn is in trouble and their biggest take-away from this year's Grammy Awards. Check out AM 760's Crosstalk weekdays at 1:50pm on-air and online!

Catch AM 760 Crosstalk LIVE every day by following AM 760's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/760kfmb.

Listen to Mike Slater on AM 760 weekdays from 10am to 2pm.

Listen to Brett Winterble on AM 760 weekdays from 2pm to 6pm.