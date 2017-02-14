Financial Detox With Jason Labrum

Host: Jason Labrum

Show Contact: 877.707.8889 or info@labrumwealth.com

Show Website: www.financialdetox.com

Heard on 760KFMB: Saturday, 6pm - 7pm

Show Info: Jason Labrum is the founder and CEO of Labrum Wealth Management. Jason is also the host of Financial Detox radio show and soon to be author of Financial Detox – Cleanse your mind and money to achieve financial independence and manage your wealth for maximum life impact. He has been helping individuals, families and businesses with financial planning, portfolio management and business retirement plans since 1998 and is multiple year winner of the 5 Star Advisor award and Top 250 Advisors by Worth Magazine. After two six year stints at major wall street firms, Jason founded Labrum Wealth Management in 2009, in Carlsbad CA and since then the firm has experienced growth of over 300%. Labrum Wealth Management serves clients throughout the country and has offices in Carlsbad CA, Temecula CA and Mission Valley, CA.



Jason is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ and holds the AIF® (Accredited Investment Fiduciary designation). Dedicated to serving clients in a fiduciary capacity, serving the best interest of clients, and furthering consumer education around the areas of behavioral finance Jason speaks regularly on the topics of Financial Planning and Investing and has served on the board of directors for the Carlsbad Boys & Girls Club since 2003. In his free time Jason enjoys nearly every outdoor activity specifically, skiing, golfing and surfing. Jason resides in San Diego with his wife and two boys.

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/show.86.htm