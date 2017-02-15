Brett's First Cut: IRS won’t require proof of insurance

It’s the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for February 15th, 2017. Here’s what we are watching:





IRS WON’T Require Proof of Insurance

For most filers, filling out line 61 would be mandatory. The IRS would not accept 1040s unless the coverage box was checked, or the shared responsibility payment noted, or the exemption form included. Otherwise they would be labeled "silent returns" and rejected.

Instead, however, filling out that line will be optional. Earlier this month, the IRS quietly altered its rules to allow the submission of 1040s with nothing on line 61. The IRS says it still maintains the option to follow up with those who elect not to indicate their coverage status, although it's not clear what circumstances might trigger a follow up.

RELATED COVERAGE:







Humana Quitting Obamacare

RELATED COVERAGE:







Kremlin Calls BS on Deep State War vs. Trump

RELATED COVERAGE:







FBI Needs to Explain Why They Were Taping Flynn Calls

Nunes said he was dismayed that those recordings had leaked, citing a complex process for tapping communications involving U.S. citizens and then “unmasking” it for intelligence use. The top Democrat on the committee, Rep. Adam B. Schiff (Calif.), said late Monday that Flynn resignation “does not end questions over his contacts with the Russians.”

RELATED COVERAGE:







NYT Goes to War with Trump Staffers—Alleging Russian Collusion

RELATED COVERAGE:







Michael Moore To Trump, “ You Russian Traitor’

RELATED COVERAGE:







ALREADY They ARE POLLING? Trump Loses to Dems NOT Named Elizabeth Warren

RELATED COVERAGE:

-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 2PM - 6PM on AM 760 KFMB!