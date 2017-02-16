Brett's First Cut: Trump to Appoint Billionaire to Review Intelligence Agencies

It's the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show. Here are the stories we are watching.





House Conservatives Want To Know How Rogue IT Staffers Got Away

Coulter: House Passed 6 Obamacare Repeals when Obama was PREZ—NOW NOTHING

LA Times: 1 Million Illegal Immigrants Live in LA, or Nearly 10% of Total Illegal Immigrant Population

Trump To Appoint Billionaire to REVIEW Intelligence Agencies and they are HOWLING

The possible role for Stephen A. Feinberg, a co-founder of Cerberus Capital Management, has met fierce resistance among intelligence officials already on edge because of the criticism the intelligence community has received from Mr. Trump during the campaign and since he became president. On Wednesday, Mr. Trump blamed leaks from the intelligence community for the departure of Michael T. Flynn, his national security adviser, whose resignation he requested.





FACT: Spies Hiding Intel from Trump

James Mattis shoots down idea of military collaboration with Russia in Syria "right now"

