San Diego joins Washington state's lawsuit challenging travel ban

AM 760 producer Dan "The Man" Noon moderates this edition of Crosstalk Facebook Live. Brett and Mike give their opinions on the San Diego City Council's 8 to 1 vote in favor of joining Washington state's lawsuit challenging Trump's immigration ban executive order. What does the city get out of this? Other Crosstalk topics include Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the White House and Trump's message to stop building settlements, House Democrats obsessed with Russia, and Rand Paul's ACA replacement plan. Check out AM 760's Crosstalk weekdays at 1:50pm on-air and online!

