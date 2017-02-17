Brett's First Cut: Iran Is Terrified Trump Will Release Secret Nuclear Side Deals

It’s the First Cut of the Winterble Show For February 17th 2017—here’s what you need to know!





Iran Is Terrified Trump Will Release Secret Nuclear Side Deals

Some of the revelations could be potentially damaging to the legacy of the former Obama administration. He noted that a recently leaked report from Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif to the Iranian parliament portrayed the former secretary of State as a very accommodating negotiator. Further, similar releases could cause public outrage the regime would prefer to avoid.

22M in Obama Stimulus went to Healthy CA DAM $0 went to Oroville Dam in Peril

Despite more than a decade of warnings about Oroville, there is no public record of the country’s tallest dam receiving any of the more than $34 billion from the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act sent to California for infrastructure projects. Over $22 million in stimulus funds did go toward safety improvements to the Folsom Dam, which was described as in “good shape” at the time the grant was awarded in 2009. “The dam is in good shape but is starting to show its age,” a Bureau of Reclamation spokesperson said of the Folsom Dam at the time.

ICE Rounded up More under Obama – Than TRUMP

Possible Trump Approach to DACA—REFUSE to defend it in Court

Another possible path involves the courts. A handful of governors are considering a challenge patterned on the 2014 lawsuit filed by several conservative state officials against the Obama administration’s expansion of deportation protections. If they sue, Sessions could instruct his lawyers not to defend the program in court, exposing it to indefinite suspension by a federal judge.

