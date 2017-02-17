Brett's First Cut: Iran Is Terrified Trump Will Release Secret Nuclear Side Deals

It’s the First Cut of the Winterble Show For February 17th 2017—here’s what you need to know!
Iran Is Terrified Trump Will Release Secret Nuclear Side Deals
Some of the revelations could be potentially damaging to the legacy of the former Obama administration. He noted that a recently leaked report from Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif to the Iranian parliament portrayed the former secretary of State as a very accommodating negotiator. Further, similar releases could cause public outrage the regime would prefer to avoid.
22M in Obama Stimulus went to Healthy CA DAM $0 went to Oroville Dam in Peril
Despite more than a decade of warnings about Oroville, there is no public record of the country’s tallest dam receiving any of the more than $34 billion from the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act sent to California for infrastructure projects. Over $22 million in stimulus funds did go toward safety improvements to the Folsom Dam, which was described as in “good shape” at the time the grant was awarded in 2009. “The dam is in good shape but is starting to show its age,” a Bureau of Reclamation spokesperson said of the Folsom Dam at the time.
ICE Rounded up More under Obama – Than TRUMP
Possible Trump Approach to DACA—REFUSE to defend it in Court
Another possible path involves the courts. A handful of governors are considering a challenge patterned on the 2014 lawsuit filed by several conservative state officials against the Obama administration’s expansion of deportation protections. If they sue, Sessions could instruct his lawyers not to defend the program in court, exposing it to indefinite suspension by a federal judge.
-Brett Winterble
"Pence launched Great America Committee, a leadership PAC, a move that will enable him to channel money to congressional Republicans ahead of the 2018 midterm elections. The political action committee’s registration was posted Wednesday on the Federal Election Commission website."More >>
Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that President Trump did not share secrets with top Russian officials last week in the Oval Office, offering to give Congress transcripts as proof, The Hill reports.More >>
"It’s time for the President to take on the Trump-hating bureaucracy."More >>
"The U.S. government had a $182 billion budget surplus in April, confounding market expectations for a deficit, according to Treasury Department data released on Wednesday."More >>
"The startling development comes as Comey was leading a counterintelligence investigation to determine whether associates of Trump may have coordinated with Russia to interfere with the U.S. presidential election last year."More >>
"Illegal immigration across the southwest border dropped yet again in April, with the number of illegal immigrant children fallen below 1,000 for the first time in recent records, Homeland Security announced Tuesday. The numbers are part of a stunning drop since the beginning of the Trump administration."More >>
"President Donald Trump issued a Monday morning tweet regarding his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, slamming the media and emphasizing that it was the administration of former President Barack Obama that originally gave the former general security clearance."More >>
Brett Winterble sat down with SanDiegoRadio.org for a conversation about his show on AM 760 KFMB: The Brett Winterble Show. He also compared current day radio to the past, how exciting he views his job and Brett also weighed in on his favorite movie.More >>
With a decade-long history of yielding to Islamic demands and recent, more alarming submissions, San Diego city schools appear to be ground zero for Islamic indoctrination within American public schools.More >>
"Late Show" host Stephen Colbert is facing backlash for a joke he made about President Donald Trump on Monday night that many are calling “homophobic.”More >>
