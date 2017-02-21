Heard on A&G: Milo's Comments On Relationships B/W "Younger Boys and Older Men"

Tuesday, February 21st, 2017

Milo's Comments On Relationships B/W "Younger Boys and Older Men"

Here is the uncut 5 minute video of Milo Yiannopoulos advocating for Pederasty involving "13 Year old" and "older men." HIS WORDS.@Mschlapp pic.twitter.com/mAgmfpuyvu — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) February 20, 2017

Jack reads an insane story from Eric Clapton's autobiography, which begs the question; is this guy an idiot?

Listen: Here



Colbert - "Trump Has Been Smoking Putin's D---"

or watch on youtube: here