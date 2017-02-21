Brett's First Cut: Officer Murdered in Whittier & Gunman Opens Fire on Riverside Cops

It's the First Cut of the Winterble Show -- here's what we are watching today.







Same Day as Officer Murdered in Whittier – Gunman Opens Fire on Riverside Cops

Police in Riverside are searching for a gunman Tuesday who opened fire on officers during a traffic stop the night before. The incident began about 10 p.m. when officers stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Hawthorne Avenue and MacArthur Road, Riverside Police Department Officer Ryan Railsback said.

ISIS has Terrorists in place in worldwide to conduct attacks

“They have a lot of people in place already that are sympathizers around the world. … We think they will be able to continue to be able to produce at least a constant level of propaganda, which underpins a lot of the ideology in Europe and elsewhere,” the official said.

Putin Nuke may be behind High Radiation in Europe

FEARS are mounting Vladimir Putin’s military have carried out a secret Arctic nuke test after a huge spike in dangerous radiation levels were detected across Europe. The worrying claims came as the US Air Force sent a special WC-135 Constant Phoenix to RAF Mildenhall – whose main mission is to detect and identify nuclear explosions from the air.

Long Winded Speech A Sign of Alzheimers

Rambling and long-winded anecdotes could be an early sign of Alzheimer’s disease, according to research that suggests subtle changes in speech style occur years before the more serious mental decline takes hold. The scientists behind the work said it may be possible to detect these changes and predict if someone is at risk more than a decade before meeting the threshold for an Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

Bannon and Pence Views of Europe are at odd

In the week before U.S. Vice President Mike Pence visited Brussels and pledged America's "steadfast and enduring" commitment to the European Union, White House chief strategist Steve Bannon met with a German diplomat and delivered a different message, according to people familiar with the talks. Bannon, these people said, signalled to Germany's ambassador to Washington that he viewed the EU as a flawed construct and favoured conducting relations with Europe on a bilateral basis.

