Brett's First Cut: Officer Murdered in Whittier & Gunman Opens Fire on Riverside Cops

It's the First Cut of the Winterble Show -- here's what we are watching today.
Same Day as Officer Murdered in Whittier – Gunman Opens Fire on Riverside Cops
Police in Riverside are searching for a gunman Tuesday who opened fire on officers during a traffic stop the night before. The incident began about 10 p.m. when officers stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Hawthorne Avenue and MacArthur Road, Riverside Police Department Officer Ryan Railsback said.
ISIS has Terrorists in place in worldwide to conduct attacks
“They have a lot of people in place already that are sympathizers around the world. … We think they will be able to continue to be able to produce at least a constant level of propaganda, which underpins a lot of the ideology in Europe and elsewhere,” the official said.
Putin Nuke may be behind High Radiation in Europe
FEARS are mounting Vladimir Putin’s military have carried out a secret Arctic nuke test after a huge spike in dangerous radiation levels were detected across Europe. The worrying claims came as the US Air Force sent a special WC-135 Constant Phoenix to RAF Mildenhall – whose main mission is to detect and identify nuclear explosions from the air.
Long Winded Speech A Sign of Alzheimers
Rambling and long-winded anecdotes could be an early sign of Alzheimer’s disease, according to research that suggests subtle changes in speech style occur years before the more serious mental decline takes hold. The scientists behind the work said it may be possible to detect these changes and predict if someone is at risk more than a decade before meeting the threshold for an Alzheimer’s diagnosis.
Bannon and Pence Views of Europe are at odd
In the week before U.S. Vice President Mike Pence visited Brussels and pledged America's "steadfast and enduring" commitment to the European Union, White House chief strategist Steve Bannon met with a German diplomat and delivered a different message, according to people familiar with the talks. Bannon, these people said, signalled to Germany's ambassador to Washington that he viewed the EU as a flawed construct and favoured conducting relations with Europe on a bilateral basis.
British Prime Minister Theresa May also addressed leaks to American media — which included photos of evidence near the bomb site published by the New York Times — and said she would stress the importance of keeping intel secure during the Thursday NATO meeting with President Trump.More >>
Trump tweeted on his way to the airport: 'Honor of a lifetime to meet His Holiness Pope Francis. I leave the Vatican more determined than ever to pursue PEACE in our world.'More >>
“The Islamic State group claimed responsibility Tuesday for the suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester that left 22 people dead and sparked a stampede of young concertgoers, some still wearing the American pop star's trademark kitten ears and holding pink balloons.”More >>
"President Trump insisted Monday that Iran must "never, ever" come close to acquiring nuclear weapons, and called on Israel to join the U.S. in resisting a nuclear Iran shortly after his arrival in Jerusalem for his first visit to Israel as president."More >>
"Pence launched Great America Committee, a leadership PAC, a move that will enable him to channel money to congressional Republicans ahead of the 2018 midterm elections. The political action committee’s registration was posted Wednesday on the Federal Election Commission website."More >>
Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that President Trump did not share secrets with top Russian officials last week in the Oval Office, offering to give Congress transcripts as proof, The Hill reports.More >>
"It’s time for the President to take on the Trump-hating bureaucracy."More >>
"The U.S. government had a $182 billion budget surplus in April, confounding market expectations for a deficit, according to Treasury Department data released on Wednesday."More >>
"The startling development comes as Comey was leading a counterintelligence investigation to determine whether associates of Trump may have coordinated with Russia to interfere with the U.S. presidential election last year."More >>
"Illegal immigration across the southwest border dropped yet again in April, with the number of illegal immigrant children fallen below 1,000 for the first time in recent records, Homeland Security announced Tuesday. The numbers are part of a stunning drop since the beginning of the Trump administration."More >>
