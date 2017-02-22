Brett's First Cut: 850 SDUSD Jobs to be Eliminated? Marten's Budget Cuts are Pathetic!

It's the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show here's what we are watching:





850 jobs eliminated? Cindy Marten's SDUSD Budget Cuts are PATHETIC

Video You Have to See—Maxine Waters Calls Trump Cabinet a 'bunch of scumbags'

http://www.cnsnews.com/video/rep-maxine-waters-trump-cabinet-bunch-scumbags





Iran wants to slap the USA, 'In the Face'- Obama Team Silent

The United States should expect a "strong slap in the face" if it underestimates Iran's defensive capabilities, a commander of the elite Revolutionary Guards said on Wednesday, as Tehran concluded war games.

OKeefe About to Drop a Sting of the MEDIA

James O'Keefe of Project Veritas is set to unleash holy hell Thursday on #FakeNews network CNN. Well, he didn't exactly say it was CNN, but it was heavily implied. Apparently the network has a mole...O'Keefe is known for undercover sting operations which have led to such bombshells as the DNC's paid agitator network, the outing of "DisruptJ20" / Antifa organizers which took place at comet ping pong - and netted three arrests (including a suspected pedophile), and most recently New Hampshire election fraud.

http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-02-21/james-okeefe-about-smoke-cnn-tells-hannity-hes-set-release-hundreds-hours-newsroom-f





Mexico Panics over Deportee Camps

Victor Clark, director of Tijuana's Binational Center for Human Rights, said Mexico can simply refuse to accept non-Mexican deportees. "They come through one by one, and when the Mexican immigration agent sees a person who isn't Mexican, he tells the ICE agent, 'I can't accept this person, he's not Mexican,' and they return him to the United States."

After being Vilified by the Left—DeVos has showdown over TG rights

