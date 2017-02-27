COPY-Brett's First Cut: No Trump Tax Plan Until August!

No Trump Tax Plan until AUGUST!? WTF!
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Thursday that he wants to see "very significant" tax reform passed before Congress' August recess, in what could prove a tough task as lawmakers work through a complex agenda."We want to get this done by the August recess. We've been working closely with the leadership in the House and the Senate and we're looking at a combined plan," he told CNBC in his first television interview since assuming office.
-Brett Winterble
