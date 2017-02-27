Brett's First Cut: Fallen Navy SEAL's Father Lashes Out at President

Its the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for February 27th, 2017. Here's what you need to know!
POTUS Pushes for 54B increase in Defense Spending
New Trump Travel Order WEDNESDAY
President Donald Trump is expected to sign a new refugee and immigration executive order Wednesday, the day after he addresses lawmakers at a joint session of Congress, a senior administration official says.
Left Freaks Over Border Security Hires
What will need to be sacrificed in order to hire thousands more border patrol agents?
George W Bush says hard to unify country with fractured media
Cunning Liberal Stunt—Hand Out Russian Flags at Trump CPAC Speech
It was a prank—a wildly successful one—perpetrated by liberal troublemakers attempting to draw attention to Russias odd relationship with President Donald Trump and members of his campaign. Within moments, CPAC officials spotted the flags and deployed staff members to confiscate them from the confused youngsters. It said ‘Trump on it, and it was red, white and blue, Zachary Jenkins, a member of the College Republicans at Marshall University in West Virginia, told me afterward, a sheepish look on his face. So I just assumed it was OK.
Fallen SEALs Father Lashes Out at PREZ
Dont hide behind my sons death to prevent an investigation, said the elder Owens, pointing to Trumps sharp words directed at the missions critics, including Sen. John McCain. I want an investigation. … The government owes my son an investigation, he said. Read more here:
-Brett Winterble
