Brett's First Cut: Illegal Apprehensions Down

Oscars’ Jimmy Kimmel welcomed in Attempted Rapist Jailbird to Ceremony
Gary Alan Coe and his fiancee Vickie Vines were part of the group of tourists Jimmy Kimmel invited inside the Dolby Theater during the ceremony Sunday night, gaining instant celebrity. Gary, a native of the South Shore of Chicago, was only able to attend the ceremony because he had been released days ago, he told ABC7.DailyMail.com can disclose that one of those felonies as an attempted rape, for which Coe is a registered sex offender. He was jailed in October 1994, public records show.
New Digital Brain Disorders born of Tech
Illegal Apprehensions DOWN
Total apprehensions of migrants trying to sneak across the border fell 27 percent on a month-to-month basis, to 31,575. And the number of inadmissible migrants who showed up at the southwest’s ports of entry fell 28 percent, to 10,899.
Apprehensions are deemed an indicator of the overall flow: The more people caught, the more are believed to be getting through.
Wendy’s Deploys 1000 Robots in Response to Fight for 15
45% of Americans say nation is on the right Track
-Brett Winterble
“Businesses added 253,000 jobs in May, payroll processor ADP said Thursday, possibly heralding a second straight month of solid hiring in the government’s employment report this week.”More >>
"Why this matters: Pulling out of Paris is the biggest thing Trump could do to unravel Obama's climate legacy. It sends a combative signal to the rest of the world that America doesn't prioritize climate change and threatens to unravel the ambition of the entire deal."More >>
In the San Diego region, residents and small-business owners pile into public meetings whenever government officials propose striping their streets with bike lanes and — most controversial of all — removing parking spots to do so.More >>
British Prime Minister Theresa May also addressed leaks to American media — which included photos of evidence near the bomb site published by the New York Times — and said she would stress the importance of keeping intel secure during the Thursday NATO meeting with President Trump.More >>
Trump tweeted on his way to the airport: 'Honor of a lifetime to meet His Holiness Pope Francis. I leave the Vatican more determined than ever to pursue PEACE in our world.'More >>
“The Islamic State group claimed responsibility Tuesday for the suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester that left 22 people dead and sparked a stampede of young concertgoers, some still wearing the American pop star's trademark kitten ears and holding pink balloons.”More >>
"President Trump insisted Monday that Iran must "never, ever" come close to acquiring nuclear weapons, and called on Israel to join the U.S. in resisting a nuclear Iran shortly after his arrival in Jerusalem for his first visit to Israel as president."More >>
"Pence launched Great America Committee, a leadership PAC, a move that will enable him to channel money to congressional Republicans ahead of the 2018 midterm elections. The political action committee’s registration was posted Wednesday on the Federal Election Commission website."More >>
Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that President Trump did not share secrets with top Russian officials last week in the Oval Office, offering to give Congress transcripts as proof, The Hill reports.More >>
"It’s time for the President to take on the Trump-hating bureaucracy."More >>
