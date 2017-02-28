AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Brett's First Cut: Illegal Apprehensions Down

Brett's First Cut: Illegal Apprehensions Down

Oscars’ Jimmy Kimmel welcomed in Attempted Rapist Jailbird to Ceremony

Gary Alan Coe and his fiancee Vickie Vines were part of the group of tourists Jimmy Kimmel invited inside the Dolby Theater during the ceremony Sunday night, gaining instant celebrity. Gary, a native of the South Shore of Chicago, was only able to attend the ceremony because he had been released days ago, he told ABC7.DailyMail.com can disclose that one of those felonies as an attempted rape, for which Coe is a registered sex offender. He was jailed in October 1994, public records show.

New Digital Brain Disorders born of Tech

Illegal Apprehensions DOWN

Total apprehensions of migrants trying to sneak across the border fell 27 percent on a month-to-month basis, to 31,575. And the number of inadmissible migrants who showed up at the southwest’s ports of entry fell 28 percent, to 10,899.

Apprehensions are deemed an indicator of the overall flow: The more people caught, the more are believed to be getting through.

Wendy’s Deploys 1000 Robots in Response to Fight for 15

45% of Americans say nation is on the right Track

-Brett Winterble

