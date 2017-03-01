Brett's First Cut: After President Trump’s Speech– 7 in 10 Viewers Say Optimism Up

After President Trump’s Speech -- 7 in 10 Viewers Say Optimism Up

President Donald Trump's first address to Congress received largely positive reviews from viewers, with 57% who tuned in saying they had a very positive reaction to the speech, according to a new CNN/ORC poll of speech-watchers.

Pelosi Demand- Give Undocumented the Votes Dems NEED!

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said she would not sign off on an immigration reform bill from President Trump that didn't allow a pathway to citizenship for the millions of people already in the country without documentation."It's very important for our country to say the path to citizenship is the dignity these people need," she said Wednesday morning on MSNBC.

It’s Trump’s Party Now

Russia ponders what it means to be left out of Donald Trump's first address to Congress

Bunch of WEIRDOS! SF Chronicle Worries Snowpack Could End the Drought

Winter snowfall on California's 400-mile mountain range provides roughly one-third of the water used in the nation's most populous state as the snow melts over the spring and summer and fills reservoirs supplying farmers and city dwellers.

On Tuesday, electronic monitors showed the snowpack was at 186 percent of normal for this time of year.

