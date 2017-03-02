Brett's First Cut: Unemployment near 44-year low

You're Welcome– Unemployment near 44 year low
"The jobs market is strengthening and we are near full employment. The Fed is worried that the jobs market will overheat and that is fanning the discussion of a March rate hike," said Ryan Sweet, senior economist at Moody's Analytics in Westchester, Pennsylvania Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 19,000 to a seasonally adjusted 223,000 for the week ended Feb. 25, the lowest level since March 1973, the Labor Department said on Thursday.
Obama Admin still working to undermine Trump on Russia Links
There was also an effort to pass reports and other sensitive materials to Congress. In one instance, the State Department sent a cache of documents marked "secret" to Senator Benjamin Cardin of Maryland days before the Jan. 20 inauguration. The documents, detailing Russian efforts to intervene in elections worldwide, were sent in response to a request from Mr. Cardin, the top Democrat on the Foreign Relations Committee, and were shared with Republicans on the panel.
Sessions in the Gunsight– but he talked with Other Ambassadors too
Sessions last year had more than 25 conversations with foreign ambassadors as a senior member of the Armed Services Committee, including the British, Korean, Japanese, Polish, Indian, Chinese, Canadian, Australian and German ambassadors, in addition to Kislyak.
Republicans turn guns on Sessions-McCarthy Leads the way
The House majority leader, Kevin McCarthy, Republican of California, said on MSNBCs "Morning Joe" that Mr. Sessions "needs to clarify" his testimony and that he also thought Mr. Sessions should recuse himself from Russia-linked investigations. "I think — the trust of the American people — you recuse yourself from these situations," Mr. McCarthy said, adding that, "for any investigation going forward, you want to make sure everybody trusts the investigation."
WH Lawyers say PRESERVE the Evidence
