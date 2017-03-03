AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Brett's First Cut: Ryan accused to hiding Obamacare replacement

Brett's First Cut: Ryan accused to hiding Obamacare replacement

Duh: Advisors Push Trump to Purge Obama Appointees

Sickening: Illegal MS13 Members Engaging in Satanic Murders in Houston

Illegal El Salvador migrant gang members with a Satanic shrine in their apartment 'kidnapped, drugged and raped a 14-year-old Houston girl and murdered another to appease insulted demon'

Ryan Accused to HIDING Obamacare REPLACEMENT

“The Republicans have played hide-and-seek with us,” said Representative Lloyd Doggett, Democrat of Texas.Speaker Paul D. Ryan of Wisconsin said party leaders were determined to plow ahead with repeal legislation, despite lingering disagreements among Republicans and outright opposition from Democrats.

4300 NEW Refugees since Judge Killed Trump Travel Ban

WICCAN’s using a Binding Spell on Trump are Serving the Devil

Father Lampert pointed out that in Deuteronomy 18:10-12, using witchcraft is condemned as detestable to God. He has known a few people who derive a sense of power and make money from people paying to have spells cast. Hundreds of people have come to Father Lampert for help after spells were cast on them.

-Brett Winterble

