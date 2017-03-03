Brett's First Cut: Ryan accused to hiding Obamacare replacement

Duh: Advisors Push Trump to Purge Obama Appointees

RELATED COVERAGE:







Sickening: Illegal MS13 Members Engaging in Satanic Murders in Houston

Illegal El Salvador migrant gang members with a Satanic shrine in their apartment 'kidnapped, drugged and raped a 14-year-old Houston girl and murdered another to appease insulted demon'

RELATED COVERAGE:







Ryan Accused to HIDING Obamacare REPLACEMENT

“The Republicans have played hide-and-seek with us,” said Representative Lloyd Doggett, Democrat of Texas.Speaker Paul D. Ryan of Wisconsin said party leaders were determined to plow ahead with repeal legislation, despite lingering disagreements among Republicans and outright opposition from Democrats.

RELATED COVERAGE:







4300 NEW Refugees since Judge Killed Trump Travel Ban

RELATED COVERAGE:







WICCAN’s using a Binding Spell on Trump are Serving the Devil

Father Lampert pointed out that in Deuteronomy 18:10-12, using witchcraft is condemned as detestable to God. He has known a few people who derive a sense of power and make money from people paying to have spells cast. Hundreds of people have come to Father Lampert for help after spells were cast on them.

RELATED COVERAGE:

-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 2PM - 6PM on AM 760 KFMB!