Brett's First Cut: Trump is Furious Over Leaks and Taps

Levin: The Evidence Trump Wiretaps is Clear

Conway: Come on Comey Come Clean

Former Bush AG Raises Question: Why Was Loretta Lynch Spying on Trump?

“I think he’s right in that there was surveillance and that it was conducted at the behest of the attorney general — at the Justice Department,” Mukasey told ABC’s “This Week.”

MSNBC Host Tearfully Freaking Out

Russians Worried Over DPRK Nuke Drills







Trump is Furious Over Leaks and Taps

When Trump ran into Christopher Ruddy on the golf course and later at dinner Saturday, he vented to his friend. “This will be investigated,” Ruddy recalled Trump telling him. “It will all come out. I will be proven right.”

“He was pissed,” said Ruddy, the chief executive of Newsmax, a conservative media company. “I haven’t seen him this angry.”

-Brett Winterble

