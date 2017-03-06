News, Views & Brews - making new friends with a lot of laughs and great conversation

It was a great crowd with plenty of social interaction at AM 760's first News, Views & Brews event. Attendance at the Mission Brewery co-sponsored event topped over a 140 enthusiastic patrons who wanted to chuckle it up with AM 760 personalities Armstrong and Getty, Brett Winterble, Mike Slater and moderator Heather Myers.

Check out photos and videos from the event below.

News, Views and Brews is a chance for people to sit down with their favorite talk show host from AM 760 and casually chat about a wide range of issues and topics over a cup of coffee or an ice cold beer.