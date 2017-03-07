AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Heard on A&G: Dr Ben Carson - Slaves Were "Immigrants In The Bot

Heard on A&G: Dr Ben Carson - Slaves Were "Immigrants In The Bottom Of Slave Ships"

Posted: Updated:

Tuesday, March 7th, 2017

 Ben Carson - Slaves Were "Immigrants In The Bottom Of Slave Ships"

or watch on youtube: here

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.