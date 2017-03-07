Brett's First Cut: Wikileaks hits the CIA

It’s the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for March 7th 2017—here’s what we are watching:





WIKILEAKS hits the CIA—Kill you with Your Car!?

The increasing sophistication of surveillance techniques has drawn comparisons with George Orwell's 1984, but "Weeping Angel", developed by the CIA's Embedded Devices Branch (EDB), which infests smart TVs, transforming them into covert microphones, is surely its most emblematic realization. As of October 2014 the CIA was also looking at infecting the vehicle control systems used by modern cars and trucks. The purpose of such control is not specified, but it would permit the CIA to engage in nearly undetectable assassinations.

Another Snowden—CIA can make Cyberattacks look like they came from overseas

North Korea Threatens to Hit US as China and Russia Freak Out

US Responds-- THAAD Defense System to Korean Peninsula and Russia and China FREAK OUT

The United States accepted 84,994 refugees from 78 different countries in 2016. Here's where they came from.

