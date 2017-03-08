Brett's First Cut: Massive employment boom during Trump’s first month

Trump owns the Jobs CREATES 298K Jobs in Feb
U.S. companies added a whopping 298,000 new jobs in February, beating economists' expectations by more than 100,000.
The report from ADP, a global human resources and payroll firm, provides the first hard economic numbers from Donald Trump's first full month as president.
RELATED COVERAGE:
Libs Target ISSA
RELATED COVERAGE:
Who?
Amy Schumer Calls On Women To Stop Working To Send Message To President Trump
RELATED COVERAGE:
OOPS Ivanka Record Sales
RELATED COVERAGE:
Kaine wasn’t Able—as Timmy’s Son Gets Arrested for Disrupting Trump Rally
RELATED COVERAGE:
On to Infrastructure
RELATED COVERAGE:
https://ca.news.yahoo.com/elon-musk-join-trump-wednesday-infrastructure-meeting-source-130325243--sector.html
-Brett Winterble
Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.
Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 2PM - 6PM on AM 760 KFMB!
"Chief Newsham said that the truck was traveling "at a high rate of speed" and that a weapon was recovered from the striking vehicle."More >>
"Chief Newsham said that the truck was traveling "at a high rate of speed" and that a weapon was recovered from the striking vehicle."More >>
"So President Trump was absolutely correct when he insisted — to much derision from Democrats and the mainstream media — that then-FBI Director James Comey assured him three times that he wasn’t personally under investigation."More >>
"So President Trump was absolutely correct when he insisted — to much derision from Democrats and the mainstream media — that then-FBI Director James Comey assured him three times that he wasn’t personally under investigation."More >>
"President Trump said Wednesday that he had selected the former federal prosecutor Christopher Wray, now a Washington-based criminal defense lawyer who recently represented Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey in the so-called Bridgegate scandal, to be his new F.B.I. director."More >>
"President Trump said Wednesday that he had selected the former federal prosecutor Christopher Wray, now a Washington-based criminal defense lawyer who recently represented Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey in the so-called Bridgegate scandal, to be his new F.B.I. director."More >>
"French police have shot a man outside Notre Dame cathedral in Paris after he tried to attack them with a hammer and shouted "this is for Syria", according to the interior minister. He was also in possession of two knives. One policeman was lightly injured in the attack."More >>
"French police have shot a man outside Notre Dame cathedral in Paris after he tried to attack them with a hammer and shouted "this is for Syria", according to the interior minister. He was also in possession of two knives. One policeman was lightly injured in the attack."More >>
A friend who called the anti-terror hotline said: 'I did my bit, I know other people did their bit but the authorities did not do their bit'.More >>
A friend who called the anti-terror hotline said: 'I did my bit, I know other people did their bit but the authorities did not do their bit'.More >>
"The Trump administration has rolled out a new questionnaire for U.S. visa applicants worldwide that asks for social media handles for the last five years and biographical information going back 15 years."More >>
"The Trump administration has rolled out a new questionnaire for U.S. visa applicants worldwide that asks for social media handles for the last five years and biographical information going back 15 years."More >>
“Businesses added 253,000 jobs in May, payroll processor ADP said Thursday, possibly heralding a second straight month of solid hiring in the government’s employment report this week.”More >>
“Businesses added 253,000 jobs in May, payroll processor ADP said Thursday, possibly heralding a second straight month of solid hiring in the government’s employment report this week.”More >>
"Why this matters: Pulling out of Paris is the biggest thing Trump could do to unravel Obama's climate legacy. It sends a combative signal to the rest of the world that America doesn't prioritize climate change and threatens to unravel the ambition of the entire deal."More >>
"Why this matters: Pulling out of Paris is the biggest thing Trump could do to unravel Obama's climate legacy. It sends a combative signal to the rest of the world that America doesn't prioritize climate change and threatens to unravel the ambition of the entire deal."More >>
In the San Diego region, residents and small-business owners pile into public meetings whenever government officials propose striping their streets with bike lanes and — most controversial of all — removing parking spots to do so.More >>
In the San Diego region, residents and small-business owners pile into public meetings whenever government officials propose striping their streets with bike lanes and — most controversial of all — removing parking spots to do so.More >>
British Prime Minister Theresa May also addressed leaks to American media — which included photos of evidence near the bomb site published by the New York Times — and said she would stress the importance of keeping intel secure during the Thursday NATO meeting with President Trump.More >>
British Prime Minister Theresa May also addressed leaks to American media — which included photos of evidence near the bomb site published by the New York Times — and said she would stress the importance of keeping intel secure during the Thursday NATO meeting with President Trump.More >>