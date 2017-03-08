Brett's First Cut: Massive employment boom during Trump’s first - AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA

The Brett Winterble Show

Brett's First Cut: Massive employment boom during Trump’s first month

Posted: Updated:

Trump owns the Jobs CREATES 298K Jobs in Feb

U.S. companies added a whopping 298,000 new jobs in February, beating economists' expectations by more than 100,000.

The report from ADP, a global human resources and payroll firm, provides the first hard economic numbers from Donald Trump's first full month as president.

RELATED COVERAGE:


 

Libs Target ISSA

RELATED COVERAGE:


 

Who?

Amy Schumer Calls On Women To Stop Working To Send Message To President Trump

RELATED COVERAGE:


 

OOPS Ivanka Record Sales

RELATED COVERAGE:


 

Kaine wasn’t Able—as Timmy’s Son Gets Arrested for Disrupting Trump Rally

RELATED COVERAGE:


 

On to Infrastructure

RELATED COVERAGE:

https://ca.news.yahoo.com/elon-musk-join-trump-wednesday-infrastructure-meeting-source-130325243--sector.html


 

-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 2PM - 6PM on AM 760 KFMB!

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.