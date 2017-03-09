Copy-Agencies conduct raid in North County

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — A raid was conducted Thursday morning in the North County involving sheriff's investigators.

Warrants were served to four homes in the Vista area and one in Oceanside resulting in the arrest of seven suspects.

The investigation, called "Operation Access of Evil," comes as the result of a month-long investigation into a large drug-dealing operation.

Agents found marijuana, steroids and what they called a "large quantity" of methamphetamine.

"We located numerous firearms - some of these firearms were fully automatic assault rifles - AR-15s," said San Diego Sheriff's Dept. P.I.O. Ryan Keim.

Some explosives were also located, the nature of those was unknown.

The raid started at 6 a.m. Thursday morning in order to catch suspects off guard.

"It all ended safely, with nobody hurt," said Keim.

A child was located in one of the homes and taken into protective custody.

SWAT officers combined with the sheriff's gang enforcement team to conduct this raid. Officers were still on the scene at several of the raid locations just before midday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.