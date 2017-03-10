Brett's First Cut: 235k jobs officially created in February

It's the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for March 10th, 2017. Here's What We Are Watching!





235K Jobs Officially CREATED in Feb

Finally-- in a Post Obama Economy—Labor Participation is UP

A record 152,528,000 Americans were employed in February, 447,000 more than in January, and the labor force participation rate went up, the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Friday. Sixty-three percent of Americans either held a job or actively looked for one in February, the highest participation rate in ten months.

Finally—Manufacturing Jobs Outpace Gov Jobs Creation!

FED looks to raise rates

ABA Gives Gorsuch its Best Rating

"The ABA's ringing endorsement is no surprise given Judge Gorsuch's sterling credentials and his distinguished decade-long record on the Tenth Circuit," Grassley said. "Former Chairman [Patrick] Leahy and Minority Leader [Chuck] Schumer have called the ABA's assessment the 'gold standard' in evaluating federal judicial nominations. In light of Judge Gorsuch's impeccable record, it's hard to imagine any other result from the ABA's consideration."

-Brett Winterble

