Brett's First Cut: Issa and Hunter feel the heat at town halls in San Diego

Here's What You Need to Know!
Issa and Hunter feel the Heat at Town Halls in SD
RELATED COVERAGE:
ISSA Pushes Back
RELATED COVERAGE:
Trump Seeks Historic CUTS in Fed Work Force
The cuts Trump plans to propose this week are also expected to lead to layoffs among federal workers, changes that would be felt sharply in the Washington area. According to an economic analysis by Mark Zandi, chief economist for Moody’s Analytics, the reductions outlined so far by Trump’s advisers would reduce employment in the region by 1.8 percent and personal income by 3.5 percent, and lower home prices by 1.9 percent.
RELATED COVERAGE:
Price Promises you won’t be worse off AFTER Obamacare Repeal Replace
RELATED COVERAGE:
QUE?? Mexico is Talking with Trump!
RELATED COVERAGE:
Annnnd Ready for a New Trade Deal by LATE 2017
RELATED COVERAGE:
McCain Demands Trump Prove Obama Tapped him or Retract Claim
"I think the president has one of two choices: either retract or to provide the information that the American people deserve, because, if his predecessor violated the law, President Obama violated the law, we have got a serious issue here, to say the least," Sen. John McCain said.
RELATED COVERAGE:
Families of ISIS Fighters Flee Raqqa—will THEY become refugees?
RELATED COVERAGE:
-Brett Winterble
Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.
Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 2PM - 6PM on AM 760 KFMB!
"A UPS employee opened fire at a San Francisco package delivery facility on Wednesday, injuring four and prompting a massive police response in a neighborhood near downtown, officials said."More >>
"A UPS employee opened fire at a San Francisco package delivery facility on Wednesday, injuring four and prompting a massive police response in a neighborhood near downtown, officials said."More >>
"James Comey set for $10 million payday as publishers scramble to sign book deal with fired FBI chief for inside story on Hillary, Trump"More >>
"James Comey set for $10 million payday as publishers scramble to sign book deal with fired FBI chief for inside story on Hillary, Trump"More >>
The Navy has said it named the ship after Giffords because of the perseverance she showed after the shooting.Giffords was shot in the head at a meet-and-greet event outside a grocery store in Tucson, Arizona, in 2011. Six people died and Giffords was among 13 injured. The killer, Jared Loughner, was sentenced to life in prison. Giffords suffers from a language disorder and is partially paralyzed as a result of the shooting.More >>
The Navy has said it named the ship after Giffords because of the perseverance she showed after the shooting.Giffords was shot in the head at a meet-and-greet event outside a grocery store in Tucson, Arizona, in 2011. Six people died and Giffords was among 13 injured. The killer, Jared Loughner, was sentenced to life in prison. Giffords suffers from a language disorder and is partially paralyzed as a result of the shooting.More >>
"Chief Newsham said that the truck was traveling "at a high rate of speed" and that a weapon was recovered from the striking vehicle."More >>
"Chief Newsham said that the truck was traveling "at a high rate of speed" and that a weapon was recovered from the striking vehicle."More >>
"So President Trump was absolutely correct when he insisted — to much derision from Democrats and the mainstream media — that then-FBI Director James Comey assured him three times that he wasn’t personally under investigation."More >>
"So President Trump was absolutely correct when he insisted — to much derision from Democrats and the mainstream media — that then-FBI Director James Comey assured him three times that he wasn’t personally under investigation."More >>
"President Trump said Wednesday that he had selected the former federal prosecutor Christopher Wray, now a Washington-based criminal defense lawyer who recently represented Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey in the so-called Bridgegate scandal, to be his new F.B.I. director."More >>
"President Trump said Wednesday that he had selected the former federal prosecutor Christopher Wray, now a Washington-based criminal defense lawyer who recently represented Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey in the so-called Bridgegate scandal, to be his new F.B.I. director."More >>
"French police have shot a man outside Notre Dame cathedral in Paris after he tried to attack them with a hammer and shouted "this is for Syria", according to the interior minister. He was also in possession of two knives. One policeman was lightly injured in the attack."More >>
"French police have shot a man outside Notre Dame cathedral in Paris after he tried to attack them with a hammer and shouted "this is for Syria", according to the interior minister. He was also in possession of two knives. One policeman was lightly injured in the attack."More >>
A friend who called the anti-terror hotline said: 'I did my bit, I know other people did their bit but the authorities did not do their bit'.More >>
A friend who called the anti-terror hotline said: 'I did my bit, I know other people did their bit but the authorities did not do their bit'.More >>
"The Trump administration has rolled out a new questionnaire for U.S. visa applicants worldwide that asks for social media handles for the last five years and biographical information going back 15 years."More >>
"The Trump administration has rolled out a new questionnaire for U.S. visa applicants worldwide that asks for social media handles for the last five years and biographical information going back 15 years."More >>
“Businesses added 253,000 jobs in May, payroll processor ADP said Thursday, possibly heralding a second straight month of solid hiring in the government’s employment report this week.”More >>
“Businesses added 253,000 jobs in May, payroll processor ADP said Thursday, possibly heralding a second straight month of solid hiring in the government’s employment report this week.”More >>