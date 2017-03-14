AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Brett's First Cut: Seal Team 6 looks to take out Kim Jong-Un

The Brett Winterble Show

Brett's First Cut: Seal Team 6 looks to take out Kim Jong-Un

Posted: Updated:

It's the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for March 14th, 2017. Here's what we are watching!

D's Cannot Land a Punch on Neil Gorsuch

RELATED COVERAGE:




Way to Go Any Twosome—Newsom to Pitch CA Universal Health Care

RELATED COVERAGE:




SEAL TEAM 6 Looks to Take Out Kim Jong-Un

RELATED COVERAGE:



 

-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 2PM - 6PM on AM 760 KFMB!

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.