The Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation cooks up something special

Every Friday, the students of Riley Alternative School choose an item they would like to make and enjoy together.

Last week, The Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation made a special trip to the school to make tacos with the kids and provide new cooking supplies for their unique program.

In addition to spending time with students and bringing all new supplies for their Friday cooking sessions, the foundation also provided sports equipment for the kids to use at recess and lunch.

See the video above for more of that special day.

About Riley Alternative School

The students of Riley have social/emotional/behavioral needs that require a small, specialized setting that will provide them intense, individualized support in the areas of academics and emotional well-being.

This supportive educational and therapeutic environment provides students with speech-language, occupational, mental health, vision and hearing services as appropriate.