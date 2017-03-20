Brett's First Cut: Schiff has only Circumstantial evidence of Ru - AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA

Brett's First Cut: Schiff has only Circumstantial evidence of Russia Trump collusion

It's the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for March 20th, 2017. Here's what we are watching.

Rep Adam Schiff has only CIRCUMSTANTIAL evidence of Russia/Trump collusion

Schiff, D-Calif., told host Chuck Todd, " I would characterize it this way at the outset of the investigation: There is circumstantial evidence of collusion. There is direct evidence, I think, of deception and that's where we begin the investigation."

Dems Retrench: Don't Expect DIRECT Evidence of Trump and Russia

On Wednesday night, former Obama Acting CIA Director Mike Morell appeared at an intelligence community forum to "cast doubt" on "allegations that members of the Trump campaign colluded with Russia." "On the question of the Trump campaign conspiring with the Russians here, there is smoke, but there is no fire at all," he said, adding, "There's no little campfire, there's no little candle, there's no spark. And there's a lot of people looking for it."

Trump Approval to 37%

Dems in Tough Spot in Gorsuch Fight

TRUMP Tweets This Morning:

-Brett Winterble

