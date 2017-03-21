Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation raising money for wheelchair sports

Herm was only 25 years old when he was struck and left paralyzed by a drunk driver. In her mid-30s, Patti, an active swimmer, found herself struggling to use her legs. After several operations, she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, a disease that affects the nervous system's ability to communicate with the rest of the body.

Circumstances like these can lead people to lose hope and spiral into depression.

Thankfully, there are programs for wheelchair athletes to participate in a variety of sports and ensure that they have opportunities equal to their peers.



Every Tuesday and Wednesday, Adaptive Sports and Recreation Association hosts dozens of people in wheelchairs for basketball games at the Balboa Park Gym.



ASRA provides year-round recreational and competitive sports programs for youth, adults, and veterans with permanent physical disabilities.



The programs by ASRA have a lasting impact on people like Herm and Patti and the Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation wants to help the nonprofit on their mission.

The foundation is working to help ASRA a Track and Field program by getting them five new wheelchairs. These chairs will allow the athletes to participate and compete against teams throughout the country and can make a tremendous impact on these athletes' outlook on life.

If you would like to help the foundation with this project click here to learn more and donate.