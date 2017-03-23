Brett's First Cut: CIA Bugging Your New iPhones

It’s the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show here’s what we are watching:

Obamacare Repeal in the Lurch We will keep you updated!

And Chuck Schumer vows to Filibuster Gorsuch

RELATED COVERAGE:







CIA bugging your new IPHONES

RELATED COVERAGE:







American Killed, wife injured

RELATED COVERAGE:







London Jihadi was known to Intel—blown off as peripheral threat

RELATED COVERAGE:







-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 2PM - 6PM on AM 760 KFMB!