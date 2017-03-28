Heard on A&G: TSA's Thorough Pat-Down Of A Young Boy At Dallas A - AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA

Heard on A&G: TSA's Thorough Pat-Down Of A Young Boy At Dallas Airport Sparks Anger

Posted: Updated:

Tuesday, March 28th, 2017

TSA's Thorough Pat-Down Of A Young Boy At Dallas Airport
 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.