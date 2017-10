Hosts: My Guy Heating and Air

Website: www.cleanmyac.com | www.cleanmyac.com/san-diego--ca.html

Show Contact: (619) 817-8880

Heard on 760KFMB: Saturdays 4pm-5pm AND Sundays 11am-12pm

Show Info: The My Guy Heating and Air Radio Show is a place for you to get free tips, expert advice and some of the best kept secrets that keep your heating and air conditioning system running like a top.