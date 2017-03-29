Brett's First Cut: Obama Allowed NSA Product to be used by Politicians

It"s the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for March 29th, 2017– Here's what we are watching!

Barack Obama Allowed NSA Product to be used by Politicians

Today, the power to unmask an American's name inside an NSA (National Security Agency) intercept– once considered a rare event in the intelligence and civil liberty communities– now resides with about 20 different officials inside the NSA alone. The FBI also has the ability to unmask Americans' names to other intelligence professionals and policymakers. And the justification for requesting such unmasking can be as simple as claiming "the identity of the United States person is necessary to understand foreign intelligence information or assess its importance," according to a once-classified document that the Obama administration submitted in October 2011 for approval by the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court. It laid out specifically how and when the NSA could unmask an American's identity.

Don"t care if it came from the Waffle House– Gowdy Calls out Attacks on Nunes

Psychotic CA Dems charge PP Film Makers with A Felony

State Attorney General Xavier Becerra, a longtime Congressional Democrat who took over the investigation in January, said in a statement that the state "will not tolerate the criminal recording of conversations."

And he's running for the job in November 2018– Let him know what you think!

London II? Woman Tries to Run Over Capitol Hill Police– Shots Fired Terrorism immediately discounted

Hillary Plays the Gender Card in SF

Without mentioning President Donald Trump by name, Clinton faulted the Republican presidential administration repeatedly, including calling its representation of women in top jobs "the lowest in a generation." She rebuked White House press secretary Sean Spicer, again not by name, for hours earlier Tuesday chiding a black woman journalist during a news conference for shaking her head.

"Too many women have had a lifetime of practice taking this kind of indignity in stride," Clinton said.

"I mean, it's not like I didn't know all the nasty things they were saying about me. I thought some of them were kind of creative,"

Listen to my VERY Important Interview with 760KFMB's own David Reyes about the implications for the market after the Obamacare Repeal Fail and what you can do to protect yourself.

-Brett Winterble

