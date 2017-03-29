Brett's First Cut: Obama Allowed NSA Product to be used by Politicians

It"s the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for March 29th, 2017– Here's what we are watching!
Barack Obama Allowed NSA Product to be used by Politicians
Today, the power to unmask an American's name inside an NSA (National Security Agency) intercept– once considered a rare event in the intelligence and civil liberty communities– now resides with about 20 different officials inside the NSA alone. The FBI also has the ability to unmask Americans' names to other intelligence professionals and policymakers. And the justification for requesting such unmasking can be as simple as claiming "the identity of the United States person is necessary to understand foreign intelligence information or assess its importance," according to a once-classified document that the Obama administration submitted in October 2011 for approval by the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court. It laid out specifically how and when the NSA could unmask an American's identity.
RELATED COVERAGE:
Don"t care if it came from the Waffle House– Gowdy Calls out Attacks on Nunes
RELATED COVERAGE:
Psychotic CA Dems charge PP Film Makers with A Felony
State Attorney General Xavier Becerra, a longtime Congressional Democrat who took over the investigation in January, said in a statement that the state "will not tolerate the criminal recording of conversations."
RELATED COVERAGE:
http://hosted.ap.org/dynamic/stories/U/US_PLANNED_PARENTHOOD_VIDEOS?SITE=AP&SECTION=HOME&TEMPLATE=DEFAULT&CTIME=2017-03-28-22-02-47
And he's running for the job in November 2018– Let him know what you think!
RELATED COVERAGE:
London II? Woman Tries to Run Over Capitol Hill Police– Shots Fired Terrorism immediately discounted
RELATED COVERAGE:
Hillary Plays the Gender Card in SF
Without mentioning President Donald Trump by name, Clinton faulted the Republican presidential administration repeatedly, including calling its representation of women in top jobs "the lowest in a generation." She rebuked White House press secretary Sean Spicer, again not by name, for hours earlier Tuesday chiding a black woman journalist during a news conference for shaking her head.
"Too many women have had a lifetime of practice taking this kind of indignity in stride," Clinton said.
"I mean, it's not like I didn't know all the nasty things they were saying about me. I thought some of them were kind of creative,"
RELATED COVERAGE:
Listen to my VERY Important Interview with 760KFMB's own David Reyes about the implications for the market after the Obamacare Repeal Fail and what you can do to protect yourself.
http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_19957.mp3
-Brett Winterble
Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.
Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 2PM - 6PM on AM 760 KFMB!
Jack Owens is a 30-year-veteran of the FBI. From fumbling the Parkland shooting to the Russia/Mueller probe, Jack talks with Brett about just what is going on at the FBI! Listen to the interview below.More >>
Jack Owens is a 30-year-veteran of the FBI. From fumbling the Parkland shooting to the Russia/Mueller probe, Jack talks with Brett about just what is going on at the FBI! Listen to the interview below.More >>
Brett speaks to Hans Von Spakovsky, Senior Legal Fellow at the Heritage Foundation about the Supreme Court upholding the travel ban and the implications that will have on illegal immigration.More >>
Brett speaks to Hans Von Spakovsky, Senior Legal Fellow at the Heritage Foundation about the Supreme Court upholding the travel ban and the implications that will have on illegal immigration.More >>
A day after being fired by NBC, former “Today” host Matt Lauer on Thursday broke his silence on the mounting sexual misconduct allegations against him — saying some of the accusations are “untrue” but that he is “truly sorry” for the pain he has inflicted.More >>
A day after being fired by NBC, former “Today” host Matt Lauer on Thursday broke his silence on the mounting sexual misconduct allegations against him — saying some of the accusations are “untrue” but that he is “truly sorry” for the pain he has inflicted.More >>
Ever considered if those Terminator movies could come true? The war between man and machine has already started, but it's not as bad as you think. That's why we had to call on our guest to give us here at 760 KFMB a little lesson in A.I. 101.More >>
Ever considered if those Terminator movies could come true? The war between man and machine has already started, but it's not as bad as you think. That's why we had to call on our guest to give us here at 760 KFMB a little lesson in A.I. 101.More >>
Black Friday was huge for online shopping, but Cyber Monday could be even bigger.More >>
Black Friday was huge for online shopping, but Cyber Monday could be even bigger.More >>
With sexual misconduct allegations continuing to mount against the Republican Senate candidate in Alabama, Moore has defied calls to drop out of the race by advancing an audacious conspiracy theory.More >>
With sexual misconduct allegations continuing to mount against the Republican Senate candidate in Alabama, Moore has defied calls to drop out of the race by advancing an audacious conspiracy theory.More >>
Brett spoke with Curtis Sliwa, founder of the Guardian Angels & WABC NY Talk Host, about his new documentary entitled "Vigilante: The Incredible True Story of Curtis Sliwa and the Guardian Angels."More >>
Brett spoke with Curtis Sliwa, founder of the Guardian Angels & WABC NY Talk Host, about his new documentary entitled "Vigilante: The Incredible True Story of Curtis Sliwa and the Guardian Angels."More >>
Hillary Clinton called it “personally offensive that they would do this. But taking myself out of it, this is such an abuse of power, and it goes right at the rule of law.. "More >>
Hillary Clinton called it “personally offensive that they would do this. But taking myself out of it, this is such an abuse of power, and it goes right at the rule of law.. "More >>
With the possibility that Amazon will be starting an online pharmacy, Brett talked with healthcare expert Jeff Kanter (Co-Founder of My Academy of Health Excellence) about what we can expect and what it means for your healthcare.More >>
With the possibility that Amazon will be starting an online pharmacy, Brett talked with healthcare expert Jeff Kanter (co-founder of My Academy of Health Excellence) about what we can expect and what it means for your healthcare.More >>
During a question and answer session on NBC’s “Today” show, former vice president and rumored presidential 2020 contender Joe Biden said the hero who stopped the Texas church shooter earlier this month should not have been allowed to carry an AR-15.More >>
During a question and answer session on NBC’s “Today” show, former vice president and rumored presidential 2020 contender Joe Biden said the hero who stopped the Texas church shooter earlier this month should not have been allowed to carry an AR-15.More >>