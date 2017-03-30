Brett's First Cut: Putin denies meddling—he should testify!

It’s the First Cut for the Brett Winterble Show for March 30, 2017... Here’s what we are watching.

Russian Hearings in Senate Going no where!

Putin Denies Meddling—he should TESTIFY!

Trump Twitter Strike on freedom caucus a waste of time

Web Users look to buy Lawmakers’ Browsing Histories

NC to Repeal Bathroom Bill

Backing Down on NAFTA

Listen to my VERY Important Interview with 760KFMB's own David Reyes about the implications for the market after the Obamacare Repeal Fail and what you can do to protect yourself.

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_19957.mp3







-Brett Winterble

