Brett’s First Cut: Manufacturing Optimism at a 20 Year High

It's the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for April 3rd, 2017. Here’s what we are watching

Bombing in St Petersburg Russia

RELATED COVERAGE:







BIG Admission by AP- Bit by Bit Trump Undoing Obama Legacy

RELATED COVERAGE:

http://hosted2.ap.org/APDEFAULT/89ae8247abe8493fae24405546e9a1aa/Article_2017-04-03-US--Trump-Undoing%20Obama/id-c4fa9fa659394514aa645a7cfd3c31ed







African Gang in Dubai Hacked into confidential White House Emails?

RELATED COVERAGE:







Manufacturing Optimism at a 20 Year High

Fresh off the heels of the third straight month of manufacturing job growth, the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) today released the first Manufacturers’ Outlook Survey since President Donald Trump took office. The survey shows a dramatic shift in sentiment, with more than 93 percent of manufacturers feeling positive about their economic outlook. This is the highest in the survey’s 20-year history, up from 56.6 percent one year ago and 77.8 percent in December. - See more at:

RELATED COVERAGE:







Small Business Optimism Still there

RELATED COVERAGE:







Worry that Colleges are TOO Obsessed with Entrepreneurship and Not Workplace Skills

According to Gallup research, the majority of employers "think college graduates aren't developing workplace skills." These employers aren't referring to coding or computation skills, but, rather, to "human qualities" such as "relationship building, dealing with complexity and ambiguity, balancing opposing views, teaming and collaboration, co-creativity." Even though such qualities don't come naturally to all people, they are eminently teachable — the business of the university.

RELATED COVERAGE:







Know your Constitution- HS To Teach Citizenship Test Questions

RELATED COVERAGE:

http://hosted.ap.org/dynamic/stories/U/US_TEACHING_AMERICAN_CIVICS?SITE=AP&SECTION=HOME&TEMPLATE=DEFAULT





-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 2PM - 6PM on AM 760 KFMB!