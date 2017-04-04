Brett’s First Cut: Americans Optimistic about Economy

It’s the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show For April 4th, 2017.

Russian Meddling Scandal an Obama Op?

Do you suspect that the noise over Trump campaign contacts with the Russians is just a political hit arranged by Obama insiders before they left? You got fresh evidence of that Monday, with news that then-national security adviser Susan Rice was behind the “unmasking” of Trumpites in transcripts of calls with Russian officials. Again, nothing on the public record so far shows that anyone on Team Trump said anything improper on those calls.



RICE had Spreadsheets Made to Track Trump Phone Calls

“What was produced by the intelligence community at the request of Ms. Rice were detailed spreadsheets of intercepted phone calls with unmasked Trump associates in perfectly legal conversations with individuals,” diGenova told The Daily Caller News Foundation Investigative Group Monday.“The overheard conversations involved no illegal activity by anybody of the Trump associates, or anyone they were speaking with,” diGenova said. “In short, the only apparent illegal activity was the unmasking of the people in the calls.”



Americans Optimistic about Economy



Renewed Obamacare Repeal Replace



SDUSD Starts Water Testing for Contaminants