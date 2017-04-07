Brett's First Cut: Trump Strikes Syrian Military Airfield

It’s the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for April 7th, 2017. Here’s what we are watching.

Soft Jobs Report—CUT THE TAXES!

RELATED COVERAGE:







Trump Strikes Syria, now back to meeting with XI

RELATED COVERAGE:







Trump backers bail out over Syria Strike

Nigel Farage, Milo Yiannopoulos Katie Hopkins, right-wing vlogger Paul Joseph Watson, Ukip leader Paul Nuttall and Ukip donor Arron Banks are among the Trump supporters who have been disappointed by their hero. Mr Farage said: "I am very surprised by this. I think a lot of Trump voters will be waking up this morning and scratching their heads and saying 'where will it all end?'

RELATED COVERAGE:







Getting Swamped—Trump looks to boot Reince—bring in Kevin McCarthy?

RELATED COVERAGE:







Terror in Stockholm as Truck Rams Dept Store

RELATED COVERAGE:





-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 2PM - 6PM on AM 760 KFMB!