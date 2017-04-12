Brett's First Cut: Boeing Trying to Sell Planes to Iran’s Largest Terror Org

It's the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show - here's what we are watching!

We'll have the latest from the POTUS presser! and

Another United Passenger Speaks Out About Being Bumped From First Class!

RELATED COVERAGE:

Delta Seems to Have the Overbooking Mess Handled

RELATED COVERAGE:

Boeing Trying to Sell Planes to Iran’s Largest Terror Org

RELATED COVERAGE:

Lazy Americans Hurting the Economy

RELATED COVERAGE:

Dem La Gov Sending Taxpayer Dollars to Chinese Communist Party

RELATED COVERAGE:

Republican Wins KS Seat by 8 Pts

RELATED COVERAGE:

Be Sure to Check Out My Interview With David Reyes!

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_20120.mp3

-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 2:30PM - 7PM on AM 760 KFMB!