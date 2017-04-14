Brett’s First Cut: Trump Revokes Obama’s Parting Gift to Planned Parenthood

It's the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for April 14th, 2017– Here's what we are watching!

Lois Lerner Demands Deposition Be Kept Secret— Worries The Tea Party Will Kill Her?!

Former IRS senior executive Lois G. Lerner told a federal court this week that she faces the possibility of death threats if her role in the tax agency's tea party-targeting becomes public, and asked a judge to forever seal her upcoming deposition in a class-action lawsuit brought by hundreds of groups that were targeted. Mr. Lerner and Holly Paz, another figure from the IRS tea party targeting, told the judge they've already faced “harassment and death threats” before, and said they fear another media firestorm if their version of events from the tea party targeting were to become public.

The two women said they are willing to testify, but said they could be putting “their lives in serious jeopardy.”

Pentagon worries about Iran/North Korea targeting our Electric Grid

Amid warnings that North Korea and Iran have plans to take out parts of the U.S. electric grid through a cyber attack or atmospheric nuclear blast, the Pentagon is taking steps to both protect the nation's communications and power lifeline.

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has charged BAE Systems to map a system that can detect a cyber attack and gin up an alternative communications network for military and civilian use if the grid is fried, according to Defense Systems, the online newsletter.

Trump Revokes Obama's Parting Gift to Planned Parenthood

Stealth Caucus takes over WH

MS 13 Mass Murder on Long Island

