Brett's First Cut: Barack Obama back to the Campaign Trail Next - AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA

The Brett Winterble Show

Brett's First Cut: Barack Obama back to the Campaign Trail Next Week

Posted: Updated:

It's the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show For April 21st, 2017. Here's what we are watching!

Barack Obama back to the Campaign Trail Next Week

RELATED COVERAGE:





Freedom Caucus Brat Says New Obamacare Repeal has significant changes from prior bill





DOJ looks to cut Aid to Sanctuary Cities



Trump makes a move on Dodd Frank—via Executive Order



Massive Blackout in SF



 

-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 2:30PM - 7PM on AM 760 KFMB!

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.