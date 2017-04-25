Brett’s First Cut: Cruise missile sub USS Michigan deployed to Korean peninsula

It's the Brett Winterble Show First Cut for April 25th, 2017. Here's what we are watching!

Cruise missile submarine USS Michigan deployed to Korean peninsula

Trump Announces Delay of Border Wall Funding to get Shutdown Averted

100 Days of Democratic Rage

“We have a new energy but we don't have a new brand,” said Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan, who gained national attention in November for unsuccessfully challenging House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi for her leadership role. “I would think that if the Democratic Party had a halfway decent national brand or an exciting, affirmative agenda, that we would have been able to get at least a couple more percentage points in the Georgia [special election where Democrat Jon Ossoff fell just short of 50 percent last week]. We had a great candidate and great energy running under a very negative brand.”

Border Rancher- Illegals Crossing Down 90% Under Trump

-Brett Winterble

